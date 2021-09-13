47 lub tswv yim tattoo rau kev nco txog tus tub tuag
Thoob plaws hauv tib neeg keeb kwm, tattoos yeej ib txwm ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev qhia txog kev ntseeg, xwm txheej, kev txheeb xyuas nrog ib pab pawg, lossis tsuas yog kho lub cev. Txawm li cas los xij, ntawm tag nrho lawv cov ntaub ntawv thiab cov ntsiab lus, muaj ib pawg tshwj xeeb ntawm tattoos uas muaj kev sib sib zog nqus thiab kev xav hauv qhov xwm txheej - tattoos hauv kev nco txog cov neeg hlub uas tuag lawm, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog menyuam yaus. Cov tattoos no tsis yog tsuas yog kho kom zoo nkauj xwb, tab sis kuj yog ib txoj hauv kev los hwm lub cim xeeb ntawm cov neeg uas tau ncaim mus. Lawv muaj cov cim tshwj xeeb thiab lub ntsiab lus tob, uas peb yuav xav txog niaj hnub no.
Tattoos hauv kev nco txog cov menyuam yaus tuag muaj qhov tshwj xeeb ntawm kev xav thiab lub cim tseem ceeb, uas ua rau lawv tseem ceeb tshwj xeeb thiab kov rau lawv tus tswv. Cov tattoos no tsis yog tsuas yog kho kom zoo nkauj xwb, tab sis kuj yog ib txoj hauv kev los khaws cia lub cim xeeb ntawm tus me nyuam thiab qhia koj txoj kev tu siab, kev hlub thiab nostalgia. Lawv dhau los ua lub cim ntawm kev mob thiab kev poob, tab sis kuj yog lub cim ntawm kev sib nyiam thiab kev hlub tsis kawg rau tus menyuam uas tau ncaim mus.
Qhov kev xav ntawm tattoos hauv kev nco txog ntawm cov menyuam yaus uas tuag tsis tuaj yeem raug overestimated. Txhua kab, txhua qhov nthuav dav ntawm tattoo nqa lub ntsiab lus tob thiab lub siab lub ntsws. Nws yog ib txoj hauv kev qhia koj txoj kev tu siab thiab kev tu siab, thiab kuj yog ib txoj hauv kev qhia koj txoj kev hlub thiab kev hwm rau koj tus menyuam uas tuag lawm. Cov tattoos no dhau los ua lub cim ntawm kev sib txuas nrog cov uas tau ncaim mus thiab ib txoj hauv kev kom nws nco.
Lub cim tseem ceeb ntawm xws li tattoos kuj zoo heev. Tej zaum lawv yuav suav nrog ntau lub cim thiab cov duab uas muaj lub ntsiab lus tshwj xeeb rau tus menyuam tuag lossis muaj feem cuam tshuam nrog nws zaj dab neeg. Piv txwv li, cov no tuaj yeem yog hnub yug thiab tuag, tus menyuam lub npe, nws nyiam tus cwj pwm los ntawm cov duab tas luav lossis phau ntawv, tus tubtxib saum ntuj tis, lub plawv nrog lub npe, thiab lwm yam. Txhua lub cim muaj nws tus kheej lub ntsiab lus thiab pab khaws cia lub cim xeeb ntawm tus me nyuam, nrog rau kev xa mus rau nws keeb kwm thiab qhov tseem ceeb rau cov tiam tom ntej.
Kev xav tob
Kev poob ib tug me nyuam yog ib qho nyuaj tshaj plaws uas niam txiv yuav ntsib. Qhov no yog ib tug stunning tshuab uas hloov koj lub neej mus ib txhis thiab tso ib tug irreparable emptiness nyob rau hauv koj lub siab. Cov niam txiv uas tau ntsib kev poob zoo no muaj ntau yam kev xav, nrog rau kev mob tob, kev tu siab, kev ua txhaum, thiab feem ntau xav tias tsis muaj kev pab thiab kev ua tsis zoo.
Psychological yam ntawm xaiv ib tug tattoo raws li ib tug txoj kev ntawm kev quaj ntsuag thiab tiv nrog poob
Rau ntau tus niam txiv, tattoo dhau los ua ib txoj hauv kev los qhia lawv txoj kev xav thiab kev xav uas cuam tshuam nrog kev poob ntawm tus menyuam. Ib tug tattoo nyob rau hauv lub cim xeeb ntawm ib tug me nyuam tuag yuav ua tsis tau tsuas yog lub cim ntawm nws lub neej, tab sis kuj yog ib txoj kev qhia nws iab thiab kev hlub. Qhov no tuaj yeem yog ib txoj hauv kev kom muaj kev sib raug zoo nrog cov neeg tuag thiab pab cov niam txiv nyob ze nws.
Lub tattoo yuav raug xaiv ua cim los qhia txog qhov txawv thiab qhov tseem ceeb ntawm tus menyuam tuag. Piv txwv li, nws tuaj yeem suav nrog nws lub npe, hnub yug thiab kev tuag, tus tubtxib saum ntuj tis, lossis lwm yam cim uas muaj lub ntsiab lus tshwj xeeb rau nws lossis nws niam nws txiv.
Lub tattoo ua kev nco txog tus menyuam uas tuag lawm tuaj yeem yog txoj hauv kev qhia kev tu siab, tab sis kuj yog lub cim ntawm kev hlub thiab kev nco qab. Nws pab niam txiv tswj kev sib cuag nrog tus neeg tuag thiab kov yeej qhov mob ntawm kev poob. Qhov kev txiav txim siab no tuaj yeem nyuaj thiab nyuaj rau kev xav, tab sis rau ntau tus nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb ntawm kev kho thiab lees txais qhov poob.
Symbolism thiab tsim
Tattoos hauv kev nco txog cov me nyuam tuag feem ntau yog ib txoj hauv kev rau cov niam txiv qhia lawv txoj kev hlub, nco thiab kev tu siab. Lawv xaiv ntau yam cim thiab motifs uas feem ntau qhia lawv txoj kev xav thiab pab khaws cia lub cim xeeb ntawm tus menyuam.
Ib qho ntawm feem ntau cov cim nyob rau hauv xws li tattoos yog ib tug tim tswv. Cov tubtxib saum ntuj muaj feem cuam tshuam nrog kev tiv thaiv, kev cia siab thiab sab ntsuj plig, ua rau lawv xaiv qhov zoo tshaj plaws rau kev qhia tus menyuam uas tau ncaim mus ua tus saib xyuas tus tim tswv. Lwm cov cim nrov suav nrog cov menyuam yaus cov duab lossis lub ntsej muag, uas qhia txog qhov tsis muaj tseeb thiab kev sib nyiam ntawm thaum yau, thiab hnub yug thiab kev tuag los khaws cia lub cim xeeb ntawm tus menyuam lub neej.
Tsim customization
Ib qho tseem ceeb ntawm tattoos nyob rau hauv lub cim xeeb ntawm cov me nyuam tuag yog qhov customization ntawm tus tsim. Cov niam txiv siv zog los tsim cov tattoo uas tshwj xeeb thiab haum rau lawv tus menyuam. Qhov no yuav suav nrog kev siv cov duab lossis cov cim uas muaj txiaj ntsig tshwj xeeb rau tus menyuam, xws li cov khoom ua si uas lawv nyiam, tsiaj lossis chaw.
Qee lub sij hawm cov tattoos kuj suav nrog cov nqe lus lossis cov lus uas tseem ceeb tshwj xeeb rau tus menyuam lossis nws tsev neeg. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas tus qauv tattoo qhia txog tus kheej thiab qhov tshwj xeeb ntawm tus menyuam, pab cov niam txiv khaws nws lub cim xeeb thiab kev xav.
Ritual thiab nco
Rau ntau tus niam txiv, tattoo ua ib hom kev cai dab qhuas uas tso cai rau lawv kom muaj kev sib txuas nrog lawv tus menyuam tuag. Qhov kev ua no dhau los ua ib txoj hauv kev los txuas ntxiv qhov nco thiab tsis txawj tuag tsis yog lub sijhawm ntawm kev xyiv fab xwb, tab sis kuj yog cov kev paub nyuaj uas cuam tshuam nrog kev poob.
Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm tattoos ntawm tus txheej txheem ntawm kev tu siab thiab kho tom qab poob:
Lub tattoo tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev xav thiab lub siab lub ntsws rau cov niam txiv, pab lawv dhau los ntawm txoj kev tu siab thiab kho. Nws tuaj yeem ua ib txoj hauv kev los qhia kev tu siab, kev mob siab thiab kev hlub rau tus menyuam uas tau ncaim mus, nrog rau txoj hauv kev kom pom kev thaj yeeb nyab xeeb thiab kev txo hwj chim.
Nyob rau hauv txoj kev no, tattoo ua tsis tau tsuas yog ib qho kev nco thiab kev hwm, tab sis kuj yog ib qho cuab yeej rau cov niam txiv kom txais thiab ua lawv txoj kev xav txuam nrog kev poob.
Piv txwv thiab cov dab neeg tiag tiag
Txhua tattoo nyob rau hauv lub cim xeeb ntawm ib tug me nyuam tuag yog tshwj xeeb, raws li yog zaj dab neeg qab nws. Qee cov niam txiv xaiv cov duab uas qhia txog lawv tus menyuam lub neej thiab tus cwj pwm, xws li cov duab menyuam yaus lossis cov khoom ua si nyiam. Lwm tus xaiv hnub yug thiab kev tuag mus ib txhis nco txog hnub lawv lub neej hloov mus ib txhis. Cov tattoos no tsis yog tsuas yog kho kom zoo nkauj rau lub cev, tab sis kuj yog ib txoj hauv kev los qhia kev hlub nyob mus ib txhis thiab kev hlub rau tus menyuam uas tau ncaim mus.
Rau ntau tus niam txiv, tattoo dhau los ua ib txoj hauv kev txuas ntxiv nrog tus menyuam tuag thiab nrhiav kev thaj yeeb sab hauv. Nws ua rau lawv nco txog kev hlub lawv ib txwm muaj rau lawv tus menyuam thiab muab sijhawm rau lawv qhia lawv txoj kev xav pom. Qhov no tso cai rau lawv tiv nrog kev tu siab thiab maj mam txav mus tom ntej, nqa lub cim xeeb ntawm lawv tus menyuam hauv lawv lub siab.
xaus
Ib tug tattoo nyob rau hauv lub cim xeeb ntawm ib tug me nyuam tuag los ua tsis tau tsuas yog ib txoj kev qhia kev tu siab thiab kev tu siab, tab sis kuj yog ib txoj kev los khaws cia lub cim xeeb ntawm tus me nyuam mus ib txhis. Qhov no yog lub cim ntawm kev hlub uas yuav nco ntsoov koj txog lub sijhawm zoo nyob ua ke thiab tus menyuam yuav nyob ib puag ncig ntawm tsev neeg.
Nyob rau hauv lub neej niaj hnub no, tattoo nyob rau hauv lub cim xeeb ntawm ib tug me nyuam tuag yog ib qho kev paub ntau ntxiv los qhia koj txoj kev xav thiab tswj kev sib raug zoo nrog cov neeg tuag. Qhov no tsis yog ib txoj hauv kev kom kov yeej kev nyuaj siab xwb, tab sis kuj yog ib txoj hauv kev los qhia koj txoj kev hlub thiab kev hwm rau koj tus menyuam uas tau ncaim mus. Nws pab cov niam txiv ua neej nyob, nco ntsoov thiab hlub lawv tus menyuam, thiab tau txais kev txhawb nqa thiab kev nkag siab los ntawm lwm tus.
47 lub tswv yim tattoo rau kev nco txog tus tub tuag
47 lub tswv yim tattoo rau koj kom tau txais kev tshoov siab los ntawm thiab txhawb koj tus kheej kom nqa tus neeg tshwj xeeb hauv koj lub cev mus ib txhis. Yog li nws yog ib lub tswv yim zoo uas koj tseem yuav txaus siab rau cov tswv yim tattoo txias hauv qab no thiab koj tuaj yeem xaiv tus tsim zoo meej rau koj tus kheej.
Cov menyuam yaus yog cov neeg tseem ceeb tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb, thiab thaum lawv nco lawv, peb lub siab tawg thiab ua kev tu siab heev. Yog tias koj muaj tus menyuam uas tau tuag lawm uas koj xav kom nco hauv txoj hauv kev tshwj xeeb, nws yog lub tswv yim zoo los ua Tattooing hauv nws txoj kev hwm, uas qhia txog koj txoj kev hlub rau nws thiab nws tseem ceeb npaum li cas rau koj, txawm tias nws twb nyob rau sab hnub poob hauv ntiaj teb no los lawm. Yog li ntawd, hnub no hauv blog no peb xav tso koj qee lub tswv yim. muaj tswv yim tattoos Qhov no yuav pab koj nrhiav qhov tsim qauv zoo tshaj plaws kom ceeb toom koj tus menyuam tias nws tau ploj mus thiab hwm nws raws li nws tsim nyog. Yog li ntawd, peb qhia koj kom txaus siab rau qhov zoo blog no thiab txhua qhov kev xav tattoo rau koj tus tub tuag uas peb qhia ntawm no.
Lub tswv yim tattoo hauv kev nco txog tus menyuam uas tsis nyob hauv ntiaj teb no lawm. Qhov no yog qhov tsim qauv nyuaj heev thiab xav tau tus kws tshaj lij tattoo ua kom tiav nws.
Kev tsim tattoo tiag tiag ntawm txiv thiab tus tub tuav tes kom nco koj tus tub tias nws tsis nrog koj nyob hauv ntiaj teb no lawm. Nov yog qhov tsim qauv txias uas koj tuaj yeem ua rau koj tus kheej yog tias koj poob koj tus menyuam.
Kev tsim qauv zoo nkauj ntawm tus tub thiab leej txiv txhais tes nco txog tus tub uas tau tas sim neej. Qhov kev tsim no tseem ntxiv hnub tim, uas tuaj yeem yug lossis tuag, thiab koj tus menyuam lub npe.
Ib qho tattoo hauv kev nco txog tus tub tuag, ua ke cov kab lus tshwj xeeb nrog cov noog uas ya dawb. Cov ntawv no siv kab lus: "Mus ib txhis hauv kuv lub siab", thiab qhov no yog kab lus tshwj xeeb thiab muaj txiaj ntsig heev.
Kev kos duab nrog koj tus ntxhais lub npe tuag thiab lub zais pa kom nco koj tus ntxhais tias nws tau ploj mus thiab koj nco ntau. Nov yog qhov tsim qauv txias uas yuav txhawb koj lub zog.
Yog tias koj xav nco txog koj tus ntxhais tuag, nws yog lub tswv yim zoo kom tau tattoo ntawm daim duab ntawm nws uas koj nyiam tiag tiag. Qhov no yog ib qho piv txwv zoo.
Ib tsob ntoo tshwj xeeb ntawm lub neej tattoo, ua piv txwv txog kev hlub rau tsev neeg thiab nco txog tus tub uas ploj lawm.
Tattoo hauv kev nco txog tus tub, uas tsis nyob hauv ntiaj teb no lawm. Nov yog qhov tsim qauv tsim ntawm koj tus menyuam txhais taw.
Ib qho combo tattoo kom tau txais koj txhais tes thiab ua kev nco txog koj tus tub uas tsis muaj nyob lawm.
Kev tsim duab tattoo zoo nkauj ntawm leej txiv puag tus tub. Nov yog kev tsim qauv zoo nkauj los ua kev nco txog menyuam yaus uas tsis nyob hauv ntiaj teb no lawm.
Hneev taw hneev taw ua ke nrog lub plawv dhia. Daim duab no yog qhov zoo tshaj plaws ntawm kev tshoov siab kom nco qab tus menyuam tuag los ntawm kev hloov cov dev luam tawm uas tshwm hauv daim duab nrog koj cov menyuam.
Hla hla ib txwm yog lub tswv yim pleev tawv nqaij zoo, thiab yog tias koj xav nco txog tus menyuam tuag, qhov no yog piv txwv ntawm yam koj tuaj yeem ua tau.
Qhov tattoo no loj heev thiab muaj kev tshoov siab thiab nws yog lub moos tsim los nco txog hnub uas koj tus tub tuag thiab yog li nco ntsoov nco nws.
Lub cim cim tsis muaj qhov kawg nrog rau koj tus menyuam lub npe tuag yog lub tswv yim zoo kom nco ntsoov hauv txoj hauv kev tshwj xeeb.
Cov lus ib txwm muab rau koj lub neej tshwj xeeb, thiab tau txais kev kos duab nrog kab lus uas koj nyiam tiag tiag thiab yuav ua rau koj nco qab tias koj tus menyuam yog lub tswv yim zoo. Cov kab lus no zoo heev yog tias koj tus menyuam tsis nrog koj nyob lawm.
Qhov tattoo no yog qhov piv txwv tshwj xeeb yog tias koj tus tub tau tas sim neej thiab koj xav nco nws nrog kev muaj tswv yim tattoo.
Tus txiv thiab tus tub no tuav tes tattoo tsim ua piv txwv txog kev hlub ntawm leej txiv thiab tus tub thiab yog lub tswv yim tattoo zoo yog tias koj xav hwm koj tus tub tuag.
Qhov kev tsim duab tattoo no suav nrog kev tsim nrog cov tsiaj ntawv thiab tshwj xeeb hauv kev hwm koj tus tub, uas tsis nyob hauv ntiaj teb no lawm. Nws yog kev tsim qauv tsim ua ke ua lub plawv dhia ntawm tus tub lub npe nrog tus txiv qub thiab tus tub zoo nkauj.
Cov tis sawv cev rau cov tim tswv, thiab yog tias koj tus menyuam tau dhau mus thiab koj xav nco nws hauv txoj hauv kev tshwj xeeb nrog kev kos duab, qhov kev tsim no zoo meej rau koj. Nws yog kev tsim qauv uas sib txuas cov qauv zoo nkauj nrog cov hnub tshwj xeeb rau koj.
Kev tsim qauv no muaj tswv yim heev thiab yuav yog qhov kev txhawb siab tshaj plaws yog tias koj tab tom nrhiav kom tau txais lub tattoo hauv kev hwm koj tus tub tuag.
Qhov tattoo no yog lub tswv yim zoo kom tau txais daim tawv nqaij tattoo thiab nco txog koj tus tub tuag. Txhawb kom qhov no ua tiav ntawm koj txhais caj npab lossis ntawm ib feem ntawm koj lub cev uas koj xav tau.
Qhov tattoo no tshwj xeeb heev thiab nws yog tus qauv tsim uas tuaj yeem pab koj tau txais kev tshoov siab yog tias koj xav ua qee yam tshwj xeeb kom nco ntsoov koj tus menyuam.
Ib daim duab zoo nkauj rau kev tshoov siab yog tias koj xav nqa ntawm koj daim tawv nqaij ib tus menyuam uas tsis nyob hauv ntiaj teb no lawm.
Ib lub tis tis ntxim hlub ua ke nrog rau hnub tshwj xeeb heev.
Ib daim duab zoo nkauj uas yuav txhawb koj lub zog thiab txhawb koj kom siv nws rau koj cov tawv nqaij yog tias koj xav hnav koj tus menyuam thiab koj tus menyuam rau ntawm koj daim tawv nqaij.
Kev tsim duab tattoo muaj tiag kom tau thaum koj xav nco txog koj tus menyuam tuag thiab nqa nrog koj ntawm koj cov tawv nqaij thiab hauv koj lub siab.
Cov tis zoo nkauj yuav pleev koj cov tawv nqaij thiab hwm koj tus tub uas tsis nyob ntawm koj ib sab. Nws yog qhov tsim qauv yooj yim nrog kab nkhaus raws li lub cim tseem ceeb.
Muaj tswv yim tattoo tsim los thov siv lub tattoo qhov loj me uas koj xav tau thiab ntawm ib feem ntawm lub cev uas koj nyiam tshaj plaws.
Lub plawv thiab tsev neeg tattoo kom nco koj tus menyuam tias nws tau ploj mus lawm.
Kev tsim muaj tswv yim thiab tsim qauv zoo los ua rau koj tus kheej thiab nco txog koj tus tub tuag. Nov yog qhov teev teev teev teev teev teev teev ua ke nrog tsob ntoo thiab duab ntxoov ntxoo ntawm txiv thiab tub.
Lub plawv dhia zoo nkauj tattoo nrog rau hnub tshwj xeeb thiab lub npe ntawm koj tus tub, uas tsis nyob ntawd.
Qhov tshwj xeeb tattoo tshwj xeeb uas txhawb nqa thiab txhawb koj kom ua nws ntawm koj cov tawv nqaij.
Tau txais tattoo rau koj nrog kab lus tshwj xeeb uas yuav ua rau koj nco qab tus neeg no tias qhov no tsis yog lub tswv yim zoo tshaj plaws. Nov yog qhov piv txwv ntawm kab lus zoo nkauj: Kuv yuav nco ntsoov koj hauv kuv lub siab ...
Yog tias koj yog ib tus ntawm cov neeg nyiam tattoos tiag, qhov no yog qhov piv txwv zoo ntawm hom tattoo no, vim nws yog daim duab ntawm koj tus menyuam uas tsis nyob hauv ntiaj teb no lawm.
Ib daim duab xim zoo nkauj los ua thiab nco txog koj tus neeg tuag.
Lub plawv zoo nkauj thiab yooj yim tattoo nrog lub plawv yooj yim heev kom nco thiab hwm koj tus menyuam.
Zoo nkauj thiab qub txiv thiab tus tub silhouette tattoo tsim raws li qhov khoom plig ntawm koj tus tub.
Qhov kev tsim no muaj tswv yim heev thiab lub tswv yim zoo los ua koj tus kheej yog tias koj xav nqa koj txhais ceg ib tus menyuam uas tsis nrog koj nyob lawm. Nov yog tattoo uas sib txuas ua ke nrog cov kab lus tshwj xeeb heev.
Nws ib txwm zoo tso cov qhab nia ntawm daim tawv nqaij, thiab qhov no yog qhov piv txwv ntawm yuav ua li cas kom nco qab tus menyuam tias lawv tau ploj mus lawm.
Ib qho yooj yim heev thiab ncaj qha tattoo los ntawm tus hneev taw ntawm koj tus menyuam tuag.
Kev tsim duab tattoo zoo nkauj ntawm cov noog tso rau ntawm tsob ntoo kom nco koj tus menyuam tias nws tsis nyob hauv ntiaj teb no lawm.
Kev tsim duab tattoo zoo nkauj uas yuav txhawb koj lub zog thiab muab tswv yim rau koj yog tias koj xav hnav cov qauv qub ntawm koj daim tawv nqaij.
Tus ntxim hlub tattoo tsim uas yuav pab koj tau txais kev tshoov siab thiab nrhiav tus tsim uas yuav tso cai rau koj hwm koj tus menyuam txoj kev nco.
Lub tswv yim tattoo kom txhawb nqa koj thiab tau txais lub tswv yim yog tias koj xav hnav qhov tsim qauv tiag ntawm koj cov tawv nqaij. Nov yog qhov tattoo uas ua rau nco txog koj ntawm koj tus tub uas tau tuag hauv txoj kev tshwj xeeb.
Kuv vam tias koj nyiam cov tswv yim tattoo rau koj tus tub tuag uas peb muab rau koj ntawm no ntawm qhov blog zoo ...
