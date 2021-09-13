47 lub tswv yim tattoo rau kev nco txog tus tub tuag

Thoob plaws hauv tib neeg keeb kwm, tattoos yeej ib txwm ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev qhia txog kev ntseeg, xwm txheej, kev txheeb xyuas nrog ib pab pawg, lossis tsuas yog kho lub cev. Txawm li cas los xij, ntawm tag nrho lawv cov ntaub ntawv thiab cov ntsiab lus, muaj ib pawg tshwj xeeb ntawm tattoos uas muaj kev sib sib zog nqus thiab kev xav hauv qhov xwm txheej - tattoos hauv kev nco txog cov neeg hlub uas tuag lawm, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog menyuam yaus. Cov tattoos no tsis yog tsuas yog kho kom zoo nkauj xwb, tab sis kuj yog ib txoj hauv kev los hwm lub cim xeeb ntawm cov neeg uas tau ncaim mus. Lawv muaj cov cim tshwj xeeb thiab lub ntsiab lus tob, uas peb yuav xav txog niaj hnub no. Tattoos hauv kev nco txog cov menyuam yaus tuag muaj qhov tshwj xeeb ntawm kev xav thiab lub cim tseem ceeb, uas ua rau lawv tseem ceeb tshwj xeeb thiab kov rau lawv tus tswv. Cov tattoos no tsis yog tsuas yog kho kom zoo nkauj xwb, tab sis kuj yog ib txoj hauv kev los khaws cia lub cim xeeb ntawm tus me nyuam thiab qhia koj txoj kev tu siab, kev hlub thiab nostalgia. Lawv dhau los ua lub cim ntawm kev mob thiab kev poob, tab sis kuj yog lub cim ntawm kev sib nyiam thiab kev hlub tsis kawg rau tus menyuam uas tau ncaim mus. Qhov kev xav ntawm tattoos hauv kev nco txog ntawm cov menyuam yaus uas tuag tsis tuaj yeem raug overestimated. Txhua kab, txhua qhov nthuav dav ntawm tattoo nqa lub ntsiab lus tob thiab lub siab lub ntsws. Nws yog ib txoj hauv kev qhia koj txoj kev tu siab thiab kev tu siab, thiab kuj yog ib txoj hauv kev qhia koj txoj kev hlub thiab kev hwm rau koj tus menyuam uas tuag lawm. Cov tattoos no dhau los ua lub cim ntawm kev sib txuas nrog cov uas tau ncaim mus thiab ib txoj hauv kev kom nws nco. Lub cim tseem ceeb ntawm xws li tattoos kuj zoo heev. Tej zaum lawv yuav suav nrog ntau lub cim thiab cov duab uas muaj lub ntsiab lus tshwj xeeb rau tus menyuam tuag lossis muaj feem cuam tshuam nrog nws zaj dab neeg. Piv txwv li, cov no tuaj yeem yog hnub yug thiab tuag, tus menyuam lub npe, nws nyiam tus cwj pwm los ntawm cov duab tas luav lossis phau ntawv, tus tubtxib saum ntuj tis, lub plawv nrog lub npe, thiab lwm yam. Txhua lub cim muaj nws tus kheej lub ntsiab lus thiab pab khaws cia lub cim xeeb ntawm tus me nyuam, nrog rau kev xa mus rau nws keeb kwm thiab qhov tseem ceeb rau cov tiam tom ntej.

Kev xav tob

Kev poob ib tug me nyuam yog ib qho nyuaj tshaj plaws uas niam txiv yuav ntsib. Qhov no yog ib tug stunning tshuab uas hloov koj lub neej mus ib txhis thiab tso ib tug irreparable emptiness nyob rau hauv koj lub siab. Cov niam txiv uas tau ntsib kev poob zoo no muaj ntau yam kev xav, nrog rau kev mob tob, kev tu siab, kev ua txhaum, thiab feem ntau xav tias tsis muaj kev pab thiab kev ua tsis zoo.

Psychological yam ntawm xaiv ib tug tattoo raws li ib tug txoj kev ntawm kev quaj ntsuag thiab tiv nrog poob

Rau ntau tus niam txiv, tattoo dhau los ua ib txoj hauv kev los qhia lawv txoj kev xav thiab kev xav uas cuam tshuam nrog kev poob ntawm tus menyuam. Ib tug tattoo nyob rau hauv lub cim xeeb ntawm ib tug me nyuam tuag yuav ua tsis tau tsuas yog lub cim ntawm nws lub neej, tab sis kuj yog ib txoj kev qhia nws iab thiab kev hlub. Qhov no tuaj yeem yog ib txoj hauv kev kom muaj kev sib raug zoo nrog cov neeg tuag thiab pab cov niam txiv nyob ze nws.

Lub tattoo yuav raug xaiv ua cim los qhia txog qhov txawv thiab qhov tseem ceeb ntawm tus menyuam tuag. Piv txwv li, nws tuaj yeem suav nrog nws lub npe, hnub yug thiab kev tuag, tus tubtxib saum ntuj tis, lossis lwm yam cim uas muaj lub ntsiab lus tshwj xeeb rau nws lossis nws niam nws txiv.

Lub tattoo ua kev nco txog tus menyuam uas tuag lawm tuaj yeem yog txoj hauv kev qhia kev tu siab, tab sis kuj yog lub cim ntawm kev hlub thiab kev nco qab. Nws pab niam txiv tswj kev sib cuag nrog tus neeg tuag thiab kov yeej qhov mob ntawm kev poob. Qhov kev txiav txim siab no tuaj yeem nyuaj thiab nyuaj rau kev xav, tab sis rau ntau tus nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb ntawm kev kho thiab lees txais qhov poob.

Symbolism thiab tsim

Tattoos hauv kev nco txog cov me nyuam tuag feem ntau yog ib txoj hauv kev rau cov niam txiv qhia lawv txoj kev hlub, nco thiab kev tu siab. Lawv xaiv ntau yam cim thiab motifs uas feem ntau qhia lawv txoj kev xav thiab pab khaws cia lub cim xeeb ntawm tus menyuam.

Ib qho ntawm feem ntau cov cim nyob rau hauv xws li tattoos yog ib tug tim tswv. Cov tubtxib saum ntuj muaj feem cuam tshuam nrog kev tiv thaiv, kev cia siab thiab sab ntsuj plig, ua rau lawv xaiv qhov zoo tshaj plaws rau kev qhia tus menyuam uas tau ncaim mus ua tus saib xyuas tus tim tswv. Lwm cov cim nrov suav nrog cov menyuam yaus cov duab lossis lub ntsej muag, uas qhia txog qhov tsis muaj tseeb thiab kev sib nyiam ntawm thaum yau, thiab hnub yug thiab kev tuag los khaws cia lub cim xeeb ntawm tus menyuam lub neej.

Tsim customization

Ib qho tseem ceeb ntawm tattoos nyob rau hauv lub cim xeeb ntawm cov me nyuam tuag yog qhov customization ntawm tus tsim. Cov niam txiv siv zog los tsim cov tattoo uas tshwj xeeb thiab haum rau lawv tus menyuam. Qhov no yuav suav nrog kev siv cov duab lossis cov cim uas muaj txiaj ntsig tshwj xeeb rau tus menyuam, xws li cov khoom ua si uas lawv nyiam, tsiaj lossis chaw.

Qee lub sij hawm cov tattoos kuj suav nrog cov nqe lus lossis cov lus uas tseem ceeb tshwj xeeb rau tus menyuam lossis nws tsev neeg. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas tus qauv tattoo qhia txog tus kheej thiab qhov tshwj xeeb ntawm tus menyuam, pab cov niam txiv khaws nws lub cim xeeb thiab kev xav.

Ritual thiab nco

Rau ntau tus niam txiv, tattoo ua ib hom kev cai dab qhuas uas tso cai rau lawv kom muaj kev sib txuas nrog lawv tus menyuam tuag. Qhov kev ua no dhau los ua ib txoj hauv kev los txuas ntxiv qhov nco thiab tsis txawj tuag tsis yog lub sijhawm ntawm kev xyiv fab xwb, tab sis kuj yog cov kev paub nyuaj uas cuam tshuam nrog kev poob.

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm tattoos ntawm tus txheej txheem ntawm kev tu siab thiab kho tom qab poob:

Lub tattoo tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev xav thiab lub siab lub ntsws rau cov niam txiv, pab lawv dhau los ntawm txoj kev tu siab thiab kho. Nws tuaj yeem ua ib txoj hauv kev los qhia kev tu siab, kev mob siab thiab kev hlub rau tus menyuam uas tau ncaim mus, nrog rau txoj hauv kev kom pom kev thaj yeeb nyab xeeb thiab kev txo hwj chim.

Nyob rau hauv txoj kev no, tattoo ua tsis tau tsuas yog ib qho kev nco thiab kev hwm, tab sis kuj yog ib qho cuab yeej rau cov niam txiv kom txais thiab ua lawv txoj kev xav txuam nrog kev poob.

Piv txwv thiab cov dab neeg tiag tiag

Txhua tattoo nyob rau hauv lub cim xeeb ntawm ib tug me nyuam tuag yog tshwj xeeb, raws li yog zaj dab neeg qab nws. Qee cov niam txiv xaiv cov duab uas qhia txog lawv tus menyuam lub neej thiab tus cwj pwm, xws li cov duab menyuam yaus lossis cov khoom ua si nyiam. Lwm tus xaiv hnub yug thiab kev tuag mus ib txhis nco txog hnub lawv lub neej hloov mus ib txhis. Cov tattoos no tsis yog tsuas yog kho kom zoo nkauj rau lub cev, tab sis kuj yog ib txoj hauv kev los qhia kev hlub nyob mus ib txhis thiab kev hlub rau tus menyuam uas tau ncaim mus.

Rau ntau tus niam txiv, tattoo dhau los ua ib txoj hauv kev txuas ntxiv nrog tus menyuam tuag thiab nrhiav kev thaj yeeb sab hauv. Nws ua rau lawv nco txog kev hlub lawv ib txwm muaj rau lawv tus menyuam thiab muab sijhawm rau lawv qhia lawv txoj kev xav pom. Qhov no tso cai rau lawv tiv nrog kev tu siab thiab maj mam txav mus tom ntej, nqa lub cim xeeb ntawm lawv tus menyuam hauv lawv lub siab.

xaus

Ib tug tattoo nyob rau hauv lub cim xeeb ntawm ib tug me nyuam tuag los ua tsis tau tsuas yog ib txoj kev qhia kev tu siab thiab kev tu siab, tab sis kuj yog ib txoj kev los khaws cia lub cim xeeb ntawm tus me nyuam mus ib txhis. Qhov no yog lub cim ntawm kev hlub uas yuav nco ntsoov koj txog lub sijhawm zoo nyob ua ke thiab tus menyuam yuav nyob ib puag ncig ntawm tsev neeg.

Nyob rau hauv lub neej niaj hnub no, tattoo nyob rau hauv lub cim xeeb ntawm ib tug me nyuam tuag yog ib qho kev paub ntau ntxiv los qhia koj txoj kev xav thiab tswj kev sib raug zoo nrog cov neeg tuag. Qhov no tsis yog ib txoj hauv kev kom kov yeej kev nyuaj siab xwb, tab sis kuj yog ib txoj hauv kev los qhia koj txoj kev hlub thiab kev hwm rau koj tus menyuam uas tau ncaim mus. Nws pab cov niam txiv ua neej nyob, nco ntsoov thiab hlub lawv tus menyuam, thiab tau txais kev txhawb nqa thiab kev nkag siab los ntawm lwm tus.