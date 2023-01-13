No Tom Qab Lub Caij Ntuj Sov Detox yog qhov Reboot Koj Cov tawv nqaij xav tau rau lub caij nplooj zeeg

Txawm hais tias lub caij ntuj sov technically kav mus txog rau thaum lub Cuaj Hli kawg, cia peb fim nws, txhua tus neeg tsis raug cai hais lus zoo rau lub caij tom qab Hnub Ua Haujlwm. Sab saum toj ntawm cov npe yuav tsum ua rau lub caij nplooj zeeg npaj? Muab peb cov tawv nqaij ib co kev hlub ntau heev tom qab lub caij ntuj sov indulgence. Xav txog: nquag ua tsis tiav hauv pas dej da dej nrog chlorine, peb lub hlis ntawm txhua yam liab thiab tej zaum txawm ntau dhau lawm sunbathing. Txawm tias peb nyob rau hauv kev ntseeg zoo siv tshuaj pleev thaiv hnub txhua lub caij ntuj sov, yam zoo li clogged pores, tawv nqaij qhuav, hnub puas tsuaj thiab daim di ncauj chapped feem ntau yog ib qho kev txhawj xeeb txog thaum lub Yim Hli kawg. Hmoov zoo, txhua yam nws yuav siv los kho koj lub ntsej muag yog qee qhov kev hloov pauv rau koj lub caij ntuj sov kev tu tawv nqaij tam sim no. Xav tau kev taw qhia me ntsis? Nyeem rau cov lus qhia yuav ua li cas ntxuav koj cov tawv nqaij tom qab lub caij ntuj sov.

Sib sib zog nqus pores

Tom qab lub hlis ntawm huab cua kub, ntub dej, tej zaum koj tau pom hws, av, thiab roj tsim nyob rau saum npoo ntawm koj daim tawv nqaij. Koj cov hws, sib xyaw nrog cov pleev thiab cov pa phem, tuaj yeem ua rau koj lub ntsej muag thiab ua rau txhaws qhov hws. Txhawm rau txhim kho qhov pom ntawm pores thiab tiv thaiv kev tawg, ntxuav koj lub ntsej muag nrog lub ntsej muag huv. Ib qho ntawm peb nyiam tshaj plaws yog Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, uas yog tsim nrog Amazonian White Clay los pab ntxuav cov tawv nqaij, kos tawm impurities, txo sebum ntau lawm, thiab pom qhov hws nruj.

Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize

Tiag tiag, peb yog qhov hnyav. Peb tham hmo ntuj, hnub cream, SPF cream, roj, lub cev cream ... qhov ntau zoo dua. Cov tshuaj chlorine, dej ntsev, thiab UV rays tuaj yeem ua rau koj cov tawv nqaij qhuav, yog li tsis txhob ntshai siv moisturizer. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream muaj cov nplua nuj uas tsis yog-greasy kev ntxhib los mos thiab yog infused nrog cov khoom xyaw zoo xws li hydrating hyaluronic acid thiab ceramides los pab kho thiab tswj cov tawv nqaij lub ntuj barrier. Nws kuj tseem siv tau rau ntawm lub ntsej muag thiab lub cev.

Kho tej lub hnub puas uas twb muaj lawm

Thaum koj lub caij ntuj sov ci pib ploj mus, koj tuaj yeem pib pom qee cov cim qhia ntawm lub hnub puas tsuaj - xav tias cov freckles tshiab, qhov chaw tsaus, lossis cov tawv nqaij tsis sib xws. Hmoov tsis zoo, koj tsis tuaj yeem thim rov qab qhov kev puas tsuaj los ntawm UV rays (uas yog vim li cas nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum tau siv tshuaj pleev thaiv hnub txhua hnub), tab sis koj tuaj yeem pab txo qis cov tsos mob ntawm lub hnub puas tsuaj rau ntawm daim tawv nqaij nrog cov vitamin C zoo li La Roche. -Posay 10% Pure Vitamin C Facial Serum.

Siv cov tshuaj antioxidants thiab tshuaj pleev thaiv hnub

Lub hnub puas tuaj yeem tshwm sim txhua xyoo puag ncig, txawm tias nyob rau lub caij nplooj zeeg thiab lub caij ntuj no, yog li tsis txhob hla tshuaj pleev thaiv hnub. Tshawb xyuas La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen SPF 100 rau kev tiv thaiv siab tshaj plaws thiab tsim nyog rau txhua hom tawv nqaij, suav nrog rhiab heev. Txhawm rau ntxiv kev tiv thaiv ib puag ncig aggressors thiab txo qhov pom cov cim ntawm kev laus, ua ke koj cov tshuaj pleev thaiv hnub nrog cov tshuaj antioxidant nplua nuj xws li SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic.

Exfoliate koj daim tawv nqaij

Exfoliation ib txwm tseem ceeb, tab sis tshwj xeeb tshaj yog tsim nyog thaum koj tab tom sim rov kho koj cov tawv nqaij tom qab lub caij ntev, tawm hws. Ib qho ntawm peb nyiam yog ZO Skin Health daim tawv nqaij rov ua dua tshiab. Nws yog ib qho tshuaj exfoliator uas tshem tawm cov cell tuag ntawm daim tawv nqaij, txo cov roj ntau dhau thaum calming thiab soothing ntawm daim tawv nqaij. Rau lub cev, sim Kiehl's Gentle Exfoliating Body Scrub. Qhov kev zoo nkauj ntawm lub cev no zoo tshem tawm cov cell tuag ntawm daim tawv nqaij yam tsis muaj overdrying. Nrog exfoliating hais ntawm apricot kernels thiab emollients, daim tawv nqaij ua mos thiab du.

Kho koj tus kheej

Tiv thaiv daim di ncauj qhuav los ntawm kev sib xyaw cov di ncauj exfoliating rau hauv koj lub sijhawm los pab tshem tawm cov tawv nqaij qhuav, flaky ntawm koj daim di ncauj thiab npaj lawv kom muaj dej ntxiv. Tom qab exfoliating koj daim di ncauj, muab lawv cov dej noo uas lawv xav tau nrog ib daim di ncauj nourishing, stick, xim (xws li koj nyiam) uas muaj cov khoom xyaw xws li vitamin E, roj, los yog aloe vera. Piv txwv li, sim Lancôme's Nourishing Absolue Precious Cells Lip Balm, tsim nrog vitamin E, acacia zib ntab, beeswax thiab rosehip noob roj kom txo tau cov tsos ntawm cov kab zoo thiab wrinkles nyob ib ncig ntawm daim di ncauj, ua rau lawv du, hydrated thiab plumped.